Regulatory News:

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) (“Aptorum Group”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics to tackling unmet medical needs, announces the exciting commercial launch of NativusWell®, a new dietary supplement supporting women’s health throughout the Menopausal cycles targeting the China market. NativusWell® has commenced collaboration with one of the largest e-commerce platforms in China, JD.com, and NativusWell® is now distributable in China via JD.

China has the largest population in the world. In 2010, there were over 130 million women aged 45 to 59 in China1. China accounts for about 11.4% of the market share in 2021 in the global menopause treatment market. The growing elderly population and the need for healthcare services present an opportunity for the menopause market to flourish2.

NativusWell® contains a novel, non-hormonal bioactive ingredient DOI, designed to support the overall health of women undergoing perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause. Our research has found that NativusWell® has anti-ageing and antioxidant effect3 4 5 and is able to show to support bone health6. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fnativuswell.com%2F.

The product is now available on JD (also known as Jingdong), a leading e-commerce company in China. The emergence of China’s e-commerce market inaugurated a new era of the country’s economy. In 2020, the added value of the digital economy accounted for more than 38 percent of the country’s GDP. In the same year, nearly a quarter of China’s physical goods retail sales were sold online, far above the global average of 18 percent. In 2021, China contributed to more than half of the world’s e-commerce retail sales, with the sales value surpassing the combined total of Europe and the United States. Today, China has the largest digital buyer population in the world, amounting to more than 780 million people7. By leveraging the large consumer base in JD, NativusWell® targets to reach an extensive network of potential customers in China.

Aptorum Group is pleased to announce this collaboration with JD and is also actively expanding its targeted markets to include the US, EU and UK for further distribution of NativusWell® and its future brand of potential products.

About Aptorum Group Limited

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications), autoimmune and infectious diseases. Aptorum has completed two phase I clinical trials for its ALS-4 (MRSA) and orphan drug designated SACT-1 (Neuroblastoma) small molecule drugs and commercializing its NLS-2 NativusWell® nutraceutical (menopause). The pipeline of Aptorum is also enriched through (i) the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets through, e.g. systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases; and (ii) the co-development and ongoing clinical validation of its novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics technology with Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.

1 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sciencedirect.com%2Fscience%2Farticle%2Fabs%2Fpii%2FS0378512220304011

2 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.futuremarketinsights.com%2Freports%2Fmenopause-treatment-market

3 J Mol Struct, 2020, 1208: 127895;

4 Molecules, 2018, 23.8: 2023;

5 J Food Sci, 2016, 81.6: H1553-H1564

6 Sci Rep, 2015, 5: 10179;

7 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.statista.com%2Ftopics%2F1007%2Fe-commerce-in-china%2F

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of Aptorum Group.

This press release includes statements concerning Aptorum Group Limited and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Aptorum Group has based these forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding projected timelines for application submissions and trials, largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks related to its announced management and organizational changes, the continued service and availability of key personnel, its ability to expand its product assortments by offering additional products for additional consumer segments, development results, the company’s anticipated growth strategies, anticipated trends and challenges in its business, and its expectations regarding, and the stability of, its supply chain, and the risks more fully described in Aptorum Group’s Form 20-F and other filings that Aptorum Group may make with the SEC in the future, as well as the prospectus that received the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers visa n°20-352 on 16 July 2020. As a result, the projections included in such forward-looking statements are subject to change and actual results may differ materially from those described herein.

Aptorum Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This announcement is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Regulation (EU) n°2017/1129 of 14 June 2017 as amended by Regulations Delegated (EU) n°2019/980 of 14 March 2019 and n°2019/979 of 14 March 2019.

This press release is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005365/en/