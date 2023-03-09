Bread Financial™ Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for Fifth Consecutive Year

Bread+Financial (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced that it joins 483 other public companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg+Gender-Equality+Index+%28GEI%29, a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies’ commitment to reporting gender-related data. The index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

The 2023 GEI represents 45 countries and regions, and includes firms headquartered in Luxembourg, Ecuador, and Kuwait for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financial services, technology and utilities, these three of which continue to have the highest company representation in the index from 2022.

“We are again pleased and proud of this third-party validation of our intentional efforts to foster and report on our diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at all levels of our company,” said Ralph Andretta, president and chief executive officer, Bread Financial. “Bread Financial is committed to sustainable business practices that fuel our long-term success and make our culture strong, and this recognition reflects those efforts.”

“Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics.”

Bread Financial submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

About Bread Financial

Bread+Financial%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive product suite, including private label and co-brand credit cards, installment lending, and buy now, pay later (BNPL). Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer solutions that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded Bread+Cashback%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E+American+Express%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Credit+Card and Bread+Savings%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E products.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Bread Financial is powered by its 7,500+ global associates and is committed to sustainable business practices. To learn more about Bread Financial, visit BreadFinancial.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg.com%2Fcompany or request+a+demo.

