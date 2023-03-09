Homology Medicines to Participate in the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. ( FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today that Albert Seymour, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the “Gene Editing Corporate Panel” during the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The live webcast presentation will be accessible on Homology’s website in the Investors section, and the webcast replay will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.
Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare diseases by addressing the underlying cause of the disease. The Company’s clinical programs include HMI-103, a gene editing candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU); HMI-203, an investigational gene therapy for Hunter syndrome; and HMI-102, an investigational gene therapy for adults with PKU. Additional programs focus on paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) and other diseases. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its family of 15 human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus (AAVHSCs) vectors to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo through a nuclease-free gene editing modality, gene therapy, or GTx-mAb, which is designed to produce antibodies throughout the body. Homology established an AAV manufacturing and innovation business in partnership with Oxford Biomedica, which was based on Homology’s internal process development and manufacturing platform. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a focus on rare diseases. Homology believes its initial clinical data and compelling preclinical data, scientific and product development expertise and broad intellectual property position the Company as a leader in genetic medicines. For more information, visit www.homologymedicines.com.

Company Contacts:
Cara Mayfield
Vice President, Patient Advocacy
and Corporate Communications
[email protected]
781-691-3510

Investor Contact:
Brad Smith
Chief Financial and Business Officer
[email protected]
781-301-7277

