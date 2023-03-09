Intuitive Machines to Attend 35th Annual Roth Conference

HOUSTON, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. ( LUNR, LUNRW) (“Intuitive Machines” or the “Company”), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, today announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Erik Sallee, will attend the 35th Annual Roth Conference (the “Conference”) from March 12 to 14, 2023 at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California.

Mr. Sallee will participate in one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors and host a fireside chat on Monday, March 13, at 10:30 am during the Conference, sharing Intuitive Machines’ diversified space exploration strategy, execution, and upcoming milestones. To book a one-on-one with Mr. Sallee, please contact your Roth salesperson or email the event one on one desk at [email protected]

The Annual Roth Conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies. The Conference is designed to give investors a unique opportunity to gain insight into emerging growth companies across various sectors. The in-person three-day event features industry panels, Roth analyst moderated company fireside chats, and thousands of management 1-on-1 and small group meetings.


About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. Intuitive Machines supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Intuitive Machines’ products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

