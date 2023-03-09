Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company” or “Worksport”) was pleased to welcome close to 100 applicants seeking employment at the Company’s recent job fair held on February 23, 2023 at its 220,000 sq. ft. Western New York manufacturing facility. The participants ranged from those desiring production jobs on the factory floor to quality control and engineering candidates.



"We were very excited to see the high level of applicants coming from the Western, New York talent pool, which is also encouraging for planned future hires,” Worksport’s CEO, Steve Rossi, said. "We were able to find strong candidates for our more skilled positions, including machine operators and manufacturing and industrial engineers. We look forward to the day when we again meet other local residents for anticipated future hires."

To welcome the potential future employees, the Company served lunch and refreshments and provided tours of the advanced, newly updated factory with its high-tech production machines. Steven Rossi and the Worksport management team personally met with each applicant and the Company expects to begin hiring in the next 3-5 weeks in advance of a ramp-up in production.



"This is Worksport today, an exciting company moving closer to its revenue-generating potential, with a modernized American factory getting ready to produce its advanced, proprietary solar and conventional light truck tonneau covers," Rossi commented. "We anticipate having new and motivated employees involved with creating true green power solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. We are excited and ready to move to the next phase in Worksport's upward progress."

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

