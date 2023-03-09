Provident Bank Elevates Easse and Tharp to Senior Vice Presidents

Pair is committed to the bank’s strategy to deliver a best-in-class customer experience

ISELIN, N.J., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution has announced the promotion of two high performing team members who live by the organization’s Guiding Principles and are committed to the bank’s strategy to deliver a best-in-class customer experience.

Vanessa Easse has been promoted to Senior Vice President. She was previously a Vice President and serves in the role of Director of Retail Operations. Ms. Easse is responsible for leading and directing all aspects of retail banking operations and determining the operational plans and projects that best support the retail bank’s growth and business strategy. In addition, she oversees the development and implementation of policies and procedures in support of objectives established by executive management to ensure compliance, efficiency, and a best-in-class customer experience.

Ms. Easse has more than 20 years’ experience in retail banking management. Prior to joining Provident in 2020, she was Vice President and Director of Branch Operations with SB One Bank. She also held the position of Regional Operations Officer with Commerce Bank, now TD Bank.

The bank also announced that Robert Tharp has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Mr. Tharp, formerly a First Vice President, holds the position of Director of Retail Sales and Service, and is responsible for leading the development and execution of the overall retail sales and services strategy and business development plans for the Retail Bank. In addition, he oversees Retail Administration and Provident Investment Services.

Mr. Tharp has more than 35 years’ experience in retail banking and sales management. Prior to joining Provident in 2021, he served as a Senior Manager of the TD Bank Partnership at TD Ameritrade. In addition, he has held senior leadership positions with TD Bank, TD Banknorth, and as Director of Retail Sales with Hudson United Bank.

“Vanessa and Robert were promoted because of their outstanding results and contributions to transforming the bank into a high-performing company, while maintaining a strong focus on our Guiding Principles,” said Vito Giannola, Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer. “Vanessa and Robert understand our business strategy and support our efforts to grow and deliver a best-in-class customer experience,” added Giannola.


About Provident Bank
Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (:PFS), which reported assets of $13.80 billion as of December 31, 2022.

