HORSHAM, Pa., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced the launch of the new XTRAC® website, www.xtracclear.com . The new website educates patients on XTRAC excimer laser therapy for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Additional features of the site include:



Advantages of XTRAC therapy, how it works, proven results, and patient testimonials

Practice Finder tool enabling potential patients to quickly find an XTRAC provider in their surrounding area

XTRAC Patient Savings Program

Access to the XTRAC Patient Support Center

“We are proud to announce the launch of our new XTRAC website,” stated Bob Moccia, Chief Executive Officer of STRATA Skin Sciences. “Our goal in designing this new resource is to increase product awareness, make it easy for patients to seek out treatment at their convenience, and ultimately allow more patients with these conditions to benefit from XTRAC therapy.”

About XTRAC®

The XTRAC excimer laser is an in-office based device that allows dermatology professionals to precisely deliver targeted UVB light therapy to specific treatment areas of the skin, for both adult and pediatric patients suffering from inflammatory skin conditions such as vitiligo, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and now the TheraClear ® X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

Safe Harbor

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as “will,” “may,” “seeks,” and “expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company’s ability to launch and sell an acne treatment device and to integrate that device into its product offerings, the Company’s ability to develop, launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company’s ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to dermatologist marketing campaigns, and the Company’s ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company’s current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions or supply chain interruptions resulting from the coronavirus and political factors or conditions affecting the Company and the medical device industry in general, future responses to and effects of COVID-19 pandemic and its variants including the distribution and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at www.sec.gov and www.strataskinsciences.com .



Investor Contact:

Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838

[email protected]



