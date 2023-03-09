SANTA MONICA, Calif. , March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League ( SLGG), a global leader in building immersive entertainment experiences, will be presenting at this year’s IAB PlayFronts , the popular gaming industry marketplace, produced by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).



Led by Super League Chair and CEO Ann Hand and SVP of Partnerships Zach Hahn, Super League will guide gathered thought leaders from game companies, streaming platforms, creatives, brand marketers and media professionals engaged in advertising within gaming through a presentation titled Emerging Dominance of the Immersive Web. Their in-depth analysis will focus on open gaming platforms such as Roblox, immersive digital experiences, the metaverse and more- and what it means today for global brands. Here, Super League will share how today’s consumers are actively choosing to gather, socialize, create, shop, learn, and play within these environments. They will also share insights on how brands can achieve impactful results and create a pioneering presence in the right spaces, and how Super League, through proprietary tools and data, can measure, optimize, and scale a brand’s investment – and success – in these brave new worlds.

“We are excited to return to this gathering of forward-thinking and innovative brand and marketing leaders,” said Ann Hand, CEO and Chair of Super League. “IAB PlayFronts allows us to share with brands our years of specific knowledge and expertise about these transformative virtual world spaces for customer acquisition and deepening loyalty. We have built a leading engine to deliver end-to-end experiential and media programs that deliver off the charts ROI for great brands like Mattel and more, and we look forward to bringing more global brands into our immersive publishing and media universe.”

“Of the three billion gamers globally, over 500 million of those avidly spend time socializing with friends and playing games on platforms like Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite. Which means advertisers can no longer afford to stand on the sidelines waiting to engage,” said Zach Hahn, SVP Partnerships for Super League. “Our goal is to help brands understand the space and how they can build these offerings into their current media mix in a way that is familiar and easy to scale, while delivering in-game analytics and ‘apples to apples’ measurement against more traditional channels like linear or digital, in a way that no one else can.”

Super League’s invite-only presentation is slated for Thursday, March 9 at 3:35 PM ET. For more, please go to iab.com/events/playfronts-2023/ .

To receive a copy of this presentation, please contact Gillian Sheldon at [email protected]

