Super League to Present at IAB PlayFronts

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SANTA MONICA, Calif. , March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League ( SLGG), a global leader in building immersive entertainment experiences, will be presenting at this year’s IAB PlayFronts, the popular gaming industry marketplace, produced by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

Led by Super League Chair and CEO Ann Hand and SVP of Partnerships Zach Hahn, Super League will guide gathered thought leaders from game companies, streaming platforms, creatives, brand marketers and media professionals engaged in advertising within gaming through a presentation titled Emerging Dominance of the Immersive Web. Their in-depth analysis will focus on open gaming platforms such as Roblox, immersive digital experiences, the metaverse and more- and what it means today for global brands. Here, Super League will share how today’s consumers are actively choosing to gather, socialize, create, shop, learn, and play within these environments. They will also share insights on how brands can achieve impactful results and create a pioneering presence in the right spaces, and how Super League, through proprietary tools and data, can measure, optimize, and scale a brand’s investment – and success – in these brave new worlds.

“We are excited to return to this gathering of forward-thinking and innovative brand and marketing leaders,” said Ann Hand, CEO and Chair of Super League. “IAB PlayFronts allows us to share with brands our years of specific knowledge and expertise about these transformative virtual world spaces for customer acquisition and deepening loyalty. We have built a leading engine to deliver end-to-end experiential and media programs that deliver off the charts ROI for great brands like Mattel and more, and we look forward to bringing more global brands into our immersive publishing and media universe.”

“Of the three billion gamers globally, over 500 million of those avidly spend time socializing with friends and playing games on platforms like Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite. Which means advertisers can no longer afford to stand on the sidelines waiting to engage,” said Zach Hahn, SVP Partnerships for Super League. “Our goal is to help brands understand the space and how they can build these offerings into their current media mix in a way that is familiar and easy to scale, while delivering in-game analytics and ‘apples to apples’ measurement against more traditional channels like linear or digital, in a way that no one else can.”

Super League’s invite-only presentation is slated for Thursday, March 9 at 3:35 PM ET. For more, please go to iab.com/events/playfronts-2023/.

To receive a copy of this presentation, please contact Gillian Sheldon at [email protected]

About Super League Gaming
Super League Gaming ( SLGG) is a leading publisher of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series. Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

Contact
For Super League
Gillian Sheldon
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODc3OTk3OSM1NDM4OTE5IzIxMzYzNDU=
Super-League-Gaming.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.