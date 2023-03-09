NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOVATE Corp. (: VATE) (“INNOVATE” or the “Company”), today announced a change to its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings results and conference call date. The Company will now report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results, its operations and strategy on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Conference Call Details

Live Call

Domestic Dial-In: 1-877-704-4453

Toll/International: 1-201-389-0920

Conference Number: 13736110

Conference Replay*

Domestic Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Conference Number: 13736110

*Available approximately three hours after the end of the conference call through March 28, 2023.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp. is a portfolio of best-in-class assets in three key areas of the new economy – Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum. Dedicated to stakeholder capitalism, INNOVATE employs approximately 3,902 people across its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit: www.INNOVATECorp.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Reevemark

Paul Caminiti/Pam Greene/Luc Herbowy

[email protected]

(212) 433-4600