Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides February Gas Sales and Drilling Update

March 02, 2023
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, Alberta, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) is pleased to provide the following information concerning its February 2023 natural gas sales and near term drilling program.

February Gas Sales of 191 MMscfpd

Realized contractual natural gas sales (which are gas produced, delivered, and paid for) were 191 million standard cubic feet per day for February 2023.

Natilla 1ST Running Intermediate Casing

The Corporation is currently running intermediate casing to 10,300 feet measured depth ("ft md"). Upon completion the drilling will continue to a planned total depth of approximately 16,000 ft md. The Natilla 1ST is targeting gas charged sands of the Porquero and Cienaga de Oro reservoirs. The Corporation anticipates the well will take approximately 6 more weeks to drill, complete, and test.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNEC, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation's properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. These factors include the inherent risks involved in the exploration for and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological and geophysical data, fluctuating energy prices, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated costs or delays and other uncertainties associated with the oil and gas industry. Other risk factors could include risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation.

Realized contractual gas sales is defined as gas produced and sold plus gas revenues received from nominated take or pay contracts.

For more information please contact:
Investor Relations
South America: +571.621.1747 [email protected]
Global: +1.403.561.1648 [email protected]
