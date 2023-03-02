PR Newswire

Interest Rate ADV grows 8% to second-highest monthly ADV ever

Record SOFR futures and options volume, OI

Record Micro Copper futures volume

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its February 2023 market statistics, reaching an average daily volume (ADV) of 28.2 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

February 2023 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 16.2 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 6.9 million contracts

Options ADV of 5.9 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.1 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.5 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 847,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 614,000 contracts

Additional February 2023 product highlights compared to February 2022 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 8% Record monthly SOFR futures ADV of 3,766,067 contracts, with record open interest (OI) of 10,711,400 contracts on February 28 Record monthly SOFR options ADV of 2,422,892 contracts, with record OI of 40,208,228 contracts on February 28 Record Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures ADV of 425,165 contracts €STR futures ADV of 2,327 contracts 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 877% 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 36% 30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 18%

Metals ADV increased 6% Record monthly Micro Copper futures ADV of 5,855 contracts Copper options ADV increased 136% Silver options ADV increased 54%

Options ADV increased 27% Interest Rate options ADV increased 52% Metals options ADV increased 11%

Bitcoin futures ADV increased 22%

futures ADV increased 22% Ether futures ADV increased 14%

Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.6 million contracts represented 37.2% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 4.1% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV

BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 7% to €360B and U.S. Repo ADNV increased 4% to $292B

