PARIS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G solutions for IoT devices, announced today that Georges Karam, CEO, and Deborah Choate, CFO, will participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference being held March 12 – 14, 2023 at The Ritz Carlton in Laguna Beach, California.

Sequans' management will conduct meetings on Monday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 14, and participate in a fireside chat from 11:30-11:55 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, March 14.

Roth MKM reserves the right to adjust a company's presentation time for schedule optimization. It is recommended that participants confirm all meeting and presentation times with the conference organizers. For more information about the Roth conference or to schedule a meeting with Sequans' management, contact your Roth representative.

The conference presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at https://www.sequans.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations/ for 90 days following the event.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia 4G Cat 4/Cat 6 and planned high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

