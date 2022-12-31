DarioHealth to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on Thursday, March 9th

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023

Company to host conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, today announced it would release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, before market opens and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, Rick Anderson, President, and Zvi Ben-David, Chief Financial Officer will host the call.

Conference Call Details
Date: Thursday, March 9, 8:30am ET
Dial-in Number: 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international)
Call me™: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13732068&h=true&info=company-email&r=true&B=6
Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. This link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Conference title: DarioHealth Corp. - Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Call
Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1601613&tp_key=560493f07f.
Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through Sunday, April 9, 2023. To listen to the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and use replay passcode 13736726.

About DarioHealth Corp.
DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:
Mary Mooney
VP Marketing
[email protected]
+1-312-593-4280

Investor Relations Contact:
Chuck Padala
[email protected]
+1-646-627-8390

Media Contact:
Scott Stachowiak
[email protected]
+1-646-942-5630

favicon.png?sn=LN30201&sd=2023-03-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dariohealth-to-report-fourth-quarter-2022-results-on-thursday-march-9th-301760724.html

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.

