Credit Agricole CIB, R. Seelaus & Co., and Siebert Williams Shank Join DirectBooks

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 2, 2023

Global Syndicate Community Reaches 28
Adds 2 Leading Diversity Underwriting Firms

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectBooks announced today that Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, R. Seelaus & Co. (Seelaus) and Siebert Williams Shank have joined the platform. The recent additions increase the total number of underwriters live on DirectBooks to 28.

DirectBooks_1_Logo.jpg

Credit Agricole CIB offers a global syndicate presence with operations in New York, London and Paris, and further strengthens the global reach of the DirectBooks underwriting community. The addition of Seelaus and Siebert Williams represents an expansion of diversity firms joining as underwriters. As part of its mission, DirectBooks focuses on shared goals with the communities we serve, which includes a commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in financial services.

Earlier this year, DirectBooks celebrated another milestone by surpassing 325 institutional investors in our user community. Throughout 2023, DirectBooks will complete Sovereigns, Supranationals and Agencies (SSAs) and Emerging Markets rollouts, and will launch High Yield issuances.

"DirectBooks welcomes Credit Agricole CIB, Seelaus and Siebert Williams as we continue to fulfill our goal of broadening our global community of underwriters," said DirectBooks CEO, Rich Kerschner. "Through expansion and diversification, we continue to align to our community's mandate of optimizing global financing markets."

"Credit Agricole CIB is excited to partner with DirectBooks as they transform the primary issuance experience," said Nicholas Leopardi, Head of U.S. Debt Syndicate. "By centralizing deal information and streamlining the process, we feel both issuers and investors will benefit from the efficiency."

"Seelaus is committed to working with our clients on the platforms they want to be on, and is looking forward to joining the dealer community that DirectBooks is dedicated to growing," said Annie Seelaus, CEO of Seelaus. "The evolution of enhanced new issue communication is proving to be imperative for both underwriters and investors which is why we are excited to be a part of the positive change that DirectBooks has to offer."

"Offering the standardization, efficiency and transparency of DirectBooks helps Siebert Williams better support the workflow of our investor clients and issuer clients," said Matt Fijko, Head of Syndicate and Corporate Trading at Siebert Williams Shank. "We are pleased to join DirectBooks and look forward to utilizing this innovative technology as we more frequently serve in a bookrunning capacity on corporate debt issuances."

About DirectBooks

DirectBooks leverages its technology expertise and market knowledge to optimize global financing markets. We are simplifying the primary issuance process for fixed income by streamlining communications workflows for underwriters and institutional investors. DirectBooks was formed by 9 global banks, consisting of Bank of America (

NYSE:BAC, Financial), Barclays (NYSE:BCS, Financial), BNP Paribas (FR:BNP), Citi (NYSE:C, Financial), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB, Financial), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS, Financial), J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM, Financial), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS, Financial), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC, Financial). A complete list of participating underwriting firms can be found on our website. For additional information, please visit us: www.DirectBooks.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Chris Rodriguez
[email protected]
(848) 888-7704

favicon.png?sn=NY29620&sd=2023-03-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credit-agricole-cib-r-seelaus--co-and-siebert-williams-shank-join-directbooks-301760365.html

SOURCE DirectBooks

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY29620&Transmission_Id=202303020800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY29620&DateId=20230302
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.