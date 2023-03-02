THIS DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME EGGO® GIVES TIRED PARENTS EVERYWHERE A CHANCE TO TAKE THE MORNING OFF WITH A BABYSITTER

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 2, 2023

On a morning that 53% of U.S parents say they would rather pay $100 than watch their kids, Eggo gives parents the opportunity to win $100 to cover the cost of a morning babysitter and delicious Eggo waffles.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mornings are hard, and Daylight Saving Time makes them even harder. Parents, more than anyone, dread the morning after Daylight Saving Time – this year on March 12 – as losing that precious hour wreaks havoc on their family's sleep schedule and disrupts their kids' routines. According to a recent survey Eggo commissioned, 63% of parents would rather teach their kids math than deal with the madness following Daylight Saving morning.

That's why Eggo, a long-time family breakfast favorite dedicated to helping parents embrace small wins, is coming to the rescue of tired parents everywhere by serving up the chance to win $100 to hire a babysitter the morning after Daylight Saving Time, so parents can L'Eggo of the chaos and get some much-needed rest. Winners can also stop by the local freezer aisle to stock up on Eggo waffles, because even on one of the toughest mornings of the year, Eggo is the one thing tired families can agree on.

"Daylight Saving Time is exhausting for parents. The clocks are set forward an hour, kids wake up extra early, and parents have no time to recover," said Joe Beauprez, Marketing Director with Eggo. "We heard from parents that 86% wish they could sleep in on Daylight Saving Sunday, so we're coming to the rescue to help parents do just that by providing them a chance to win money they can put toward the cost of a morning sitter, so they can L'Eggo of the Daylight Saving madness."

People across the country can enter starting March 9 at EggoGiveaway.com for their chance at $100 toward a Daylight Saving sitter and Eggo waffles to help them L'Eggo on one of the roughest mornings of the year. Click here for official rules and more details.

For the past few years, Eggo has been helping parents relieve some of the Daylight Saving morning madness. This year's program continues to build on the brand's L'Eggo with Eggo campaign, which Eggo launched to help parents L'Eggo of the morning madness and embrace small wins. Because even in the middle of the chaos, Eggo is the one thing both parents and kids can rely on to go right in the morning. To learn more about visit LEggoWithEggo.com.

