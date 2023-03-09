Clip Money Partners with International Fuel Distributor and Retailer to Offer 24/7 Business Deposit Solution

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money, Inc. (“Clip”) (TSXV:CLIP) (

CLPMF, Financial), a first-to-market fintech that brings convenient, cost-effective cash management services to retailers, announced a partnership agreement with an international fuel distributor and retailer.

Clip has set up a network of ClipDrops, which are secure, self-service boxes where businesses can quickly and safely deposit cash at select retail stores in Ontario that are open 24 hours, 7 days a week.

“Cost savings are important, and we are delighted the Clip solution will afford local businesses close to these locations that benefit. Convenient, accessible deposit options are paramount for all retailers especially those who operate during extended business hours,” said Joseph Arrage, Clip co-founder and CEO. “Participating retailers will no longer be limited by bank branch hours to manage their cash deposits. I am eager to see how Clip improves this essential process for businesses near these locations.”

The Clip solution is bank-agnostic, meaning any business can make deposits to any bank account they use in more convenient, accessible locations via a ClipDrop. Additionally, deposits can be made at any time of the day by designated business employees. Clip customers are provided with powerful technology through the ClipApp to manage their cash, assign employees to perform banking transactions, track transaction history, collect analytics, and manage personnel. Customers also receive next business day credit for their deposits which improves cash flow.

Existing customers have reported saving hundreds of dollars per month per store in staff costs related to the time it takes to travel and deposit at a bank, a savings which retailers admit is welcomed given the current staffing and resource challenges they are facing.

Chris Horton of Pepper Palace discussed their experience using Clip: “Clip has made making cash deposits so easy and convenient. Not having to travel to the bank branch during their limited hours of operation is a relief.”

To learn more, please visit www.clipmoney.com, and for a full list of locations, visit https://clipmoney.com/locations

About Clip

Clip Money, Inc. (TSXV:CLIP) (

CLPMF, Financial) is an infrastructure enabled Fintech that provides the fastest and easiest way for businesses to make deposits securely to their current business bank account through a national network of smart drop box locations in malls, big box stores, and grocery chains. Clip Money, Inc. improves the business deposit experience through transformational digital and mobile enabled platform services. In 2022, Clip announced strategic collaborations with Staples US Retail (“Staples”), Brookfield Properties,BentallGreenOak (BGO), Simon® (:SPG), Invicta Stores, with additional announcements pending.

Joseph Arrage

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

tel: 844-593-2547

ti?nf=ODc4MDQ4MCM1NDM4Mjc2IzIyNDQ4MjA=
Clip-Money-Inc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.