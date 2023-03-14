JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk ( VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, today announced that it will host an Investor Day at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City On the Hudson in Jersey City, N.J. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.



The half-day event will feature presentations by and discussions with Verisk President and CEO Lee Shavel, Verisk CFO Elizabeth Mann and other members of Verisk’s senior leadership team. Attendees will also be able to participate in demonstrations of Verisk’s industry-leading solutions.

Registration details, the live webcast link and additional information can be found at investorday.verisk.com .

Additionally, Mann will present at the Bank of America 2023 Information and Business Services Conference on Thursday, March 16 at 11:15 a.m. ET. Interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via audio webcast at the investor section of the Verisk website: https://investor.verisk.com/News--Events-/Events--Presentations/default.aspx .