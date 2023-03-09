The Creating Pathways and Access for Student Success Foundation™ Partners with Kaplan to Boost the Number of Underrepresented Illinois Students in STEM Fields

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The+Creating+Pathways+and+Access+for+Student+Success+Foundation(CPASS) announces that it has partnered with global educational services provider Kaplan to offer comprehensive prep courses for the admissions exams to get into medical school — the MCAT%26reg%3B — and dental school — the DAT%26reg%3B — and also the licensing exam for doctors, the USMLE%26reg%3B to their scholars. CPASS, a health profession pipeline non-profit with programs for underrepresented students in fourth grade through medical school, is awarding the courses to aspiring professionals who meet certain academic and socioeconomic criteria, among them that they graduated from a high school in Illinois and show great promise of succeeding in their intended career field.

“CPASS was created to attract, encourage, educate, guide, and increase the number of promising, yet underrepresented Illinois students in science, technology, engineering, and math related fields and partnering with Kaplan to offer these courses to these talented aspiring young professionals is an important part of our efforts,” said Dr. Stephen Martin, executive director of CPASS. “We have already seen high interest in this new program and we are reviewing how to expand this summer to reach even more students interested in STEM careers.”

Kaplan course recipients also receive academic support with a series of CPASS-provided classroom sessions, including in the areas of chemistry, biology, and physics — all topics that are key to succeeding on the pre-med and medical academic tracks. Additionally, CPASS offers its scholars professional development workshops and mentoring.

“We’re incredibly proud to support the important pipeline work that CPASS is doing to create a health care workforce that is as diverse as the patients they serve,” said Jessica Peterson, director of institutional partnerships, Kaplan. “We look forward to seeing the great things that these inaugural course recipients achieve.”

Chicago Medical School at Rosalind+Franklin+University+of+Medicine+and+Science in North Chicago, Illinois, has partnered with CPASS to provide resources to prepare for the USMLE examinations to students underrepresented in medicine. According to Archana Chatterjee, MD, PhD, dean of Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University, “This underscores the school’s longstanding commitment to educational access and success, utilizing mentorship, academic support, and community+outreach.”

Colleges, universities, graduate schools, and private organizations looking to partner with Kaplan can learn more about its All+Access+programs. And for reporters interested in covering this growing sector of Kaplan’s portfolio, contact Russell Schaffer at [email protected] or 917.822.8190.

Test names and other trademarks are the property of the respective trademark holders.

About CPASS

CPASS Foundation, the successor of the Chicago Area Health and Medical Careers Program, is a groundbreaking diversity initiative founded in 1979 with a mission to introduce STEM health careers to underrepresented Illinois middle, high and college scholars and expose them to careers they may have not known about as well as knowledge and access to early training programs that can increase their chances for success. We are committed to providing a holistic educational foundation and exclusive access to career development resources for our scholars to persist in STEM careers. Learn more at www.cpassfoundation.org. Inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, all of our employees across 27 countries continue Stanley’s mission, working with hundreds of thousands of students and professionals and 12,000 corporate and 4,000 school and university clients worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230302005138r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005138/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.