Accenture+Federal+Services has won a five-year, $628 million recompete of a contract award from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to continue its work supporting Healthcare.gov.

In 2014, Accenture Federal Services was awarded a prime contract to take over management of the Federally-Facilitated Exchange (FFE).FFE is the backbone of Healthcare.gov, the federal government’s online marketplace connecting people and small businesses with available public and private health insurance options. FFE and Healthcare.gov are central to CMS’ mission in support of the Affordable Care Act to deliver affordable, quality healthcare coverage and services for tens of millions of Americans.

“We’re proud of our exceptional track record on this program, having now supported the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services through nine successful open enrollment periods,” said Joan Horenstein, a managing director in Accenture Federal Services and CMS client lead. “We look forward to continuing our trusted partnership with CMS on this work which includes eligibility determinations, enrollments processing, health plan validations, and issuer payments, among other services.”

To create a high-quality customer experience, Accenture Federal Services used its market-leading capabilities in public health, cloud computing, systems modernization, systems performance optimization, security, and operations support. The company worked in close collaboration with the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO).

“It is an honor to support the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ mission to strengthen the health care services and information available to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries and the health care providers who serve them,” said Elaine Beeman, a senior managing director of Accenture Federal Services’ Civilian Portfolio. “As a result of this important work, consumers have been able to rapidly tap into recent changes in health insurance affordability and availability enabled by new federal policies, including the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act.”

CMS made this award through the Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract (SPARC) vehicle.

About Accenture Federal Services
Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. We serve every Cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, national security, public safety, civilian, and public and military health organizations. Visit us at accenturefederal.com

About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth, and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise, and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

