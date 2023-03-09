Accenture+Federal+Services has won a five-year, $628 million recompete of a contract award from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to continue its work supporting Healthcare.gov.

In 2014, Accenture Federal Services was awarded a prime contract to take over management of the Federally-Facilitated Exchange (FFE).FFE is the backbone of Healthcare.gov, the federal government’s online marketplace connecting people and small businesses with available public and private health insurance options. FFE and Healthcare.gov are central to CMS’ mission in support of the Affordable Care Act to deliver affordable, quality healthcare coverage and services for tens of millions of Americans.

“We’re proud of our exceptional track record on this program, having now supported the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services through nine successful open enrollment periods,” said Joan Horenstein, a managing director in Accenture Federal Services and CMS client lead. “We look forward to continuing our trusted partnership with CMS on this work which includes eligibility determinations, enrollments processing, health plan validations, and issuer payments, among other services.”

To create a high-quality customer experience, Accenture Federal Services used its market-leading capabilities in public health, cloud computing, systems modernization, systems performance optimization, security, and operations support. The company worked in close collaboration with the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO).

“It is an honor to support the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ mission to strengthen the health care services and information available to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries and the health care providers who serve them,” said Elaine Beeman, a senior managing director of Accenture Federal Services’ Civilian Portfolio. “As a result of this important work, consumers have been able to rapidly tap into recent changes in health insurance affordability and availability enabled by new federal policies, including the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act.”

CMS made this award through the Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract (SPARC) vehicle.

