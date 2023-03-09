ibex to Sponsor the Execs In The Know Customer Response Summit – Austin

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Award-Winning CX Innovator to Host an Innovation Lab for Industry Leaders

AUSTIN, Texas, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the Customer Response Summit (CRS) – Austin, an Execs In The Know event, March 1-3, 2023. ibex will also host an Innovation Lab to showcase live customer experience (CX) applications in action, and demonstrate how they can be applied across different channels and processes.

“We are delighted to be one of the sponsors of the Execs In The Know Customer Response Summit in Austin, and look forward to meeting industry thought leaders and sharing practices for delivering amazing CX,” said John Thompson, Global Head of Sales at ibex. “In this challenging economic environment, brands have recognized the benefits of enhancing their CX to deliver greater customer value, satisfaction and retention. Uniting world-class talent and culture with our award-winning Wave X technology platform enables ibex to deliver next-level solutions for many of the world’s premier companies.” 

Execs In The Know is a global community of customer experience leaders focused on providing excellence in customer service and support. The CRS is more than just a conference, it’s an experience where CX leaders learn, share, network and engage through Keynotes, Workshops, Panels, Case Studies, Moments of Brilliance, Customer Shop Talks, the Innovations Lab, and engagement activities.

A team of ibex CX experts will be on site to share best practices and the latest solutions to improve customer interactions, contact center performance, and client outcomes, all while reducing operating costs.

About Execs In The Know
Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, “Leaders Learning From Leaders,” Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement at its bi-annual national event, Customer Response Summit, and through its private, online community, Know It All “KIA.” There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more. To learn more about Execs In The Know, visit https://execsintheknow.com.

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

ibex Media Contact:
Dan Burris
ibex
[email protected]

ibex Investor Contact:
Michael Darwal
ibex
[email protected]

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1820fcd-c70a-4d3b-a25a-fa95762e47bf

ti?nf=ODc3OTk2NCM1NDM5MDcxIzIwOTUwNDY=
Ibex-Limited.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.