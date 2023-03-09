MetLife+Investment+Management+%28MIM%29, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), announced that it has completed its acquisition of alternative investment firm Raven Capital Management. Announced in February 2023, the transaction adds approximately $2.1 billion to MIM’s total assets under management.

“We’re pleased to announce the completion of our acquisition of Raven, which complements our already strong private credit platform and deepens our origination capabilities,” said Steven J. Goulart, president of MIM and executive vice president and chief investment officer for MetLife. “Together, we’re looking forward to offering a broader set of credit strategies and investment capabilities to our clients.”

Raven is primarily focused on direct asset-based investments, including senior secured loans as well as the outright purchase of cash-flowing assets. The team invests across the private credit spectrum, with a specialization in primary origination, underwriting, execution and management of middle market direct asset-based investments.

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife+Investment+Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), is a global public fixed income, private capital and real estate investment manager providing tailored investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment and financing solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. MetLife Investment Management has over 150 years of investment experience and, as+of+December+31%2C+2022%2C+had+%24579.8+billion+in+total+assets+under+management.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, using words such as “looking forward” and “seek,” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any of these statements.

