4 minutes ago
The RBB Fund Complex (“RBB”), a pioneer of the independent series trust is proud to announce that three ETFs on the RBB platform are nominated for recognition at the ETF.com Awards to be announced on May 2, 2023, in New York City. Nominated for Best New ETFs are the Energy & Minerals Group EV, Solar & Battery Materials Futures Strategy ETF (Ticker: CHRG) and the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (Ticker: TBIL). Nominated for Best New US Fixed Income ETF is the US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (Ticker: UTWO).

“We are honored that some of our newest ETF offerings are being recognized for their innovative nature by the industry,” said Steven Plump, CEO & President of RBB.

CHRG seeks to provide investors with institutional-quality exposure to the futures contracts of commodities – such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper – that are key to the shift to a net-zero carbon renewable economy.

The US Benchmark Series’ TBIL and UTWO seek to provide retail and institutional investors simplified access to treasuries and the ability to trade them like equities. Their strength and innovation stem from their simplicity. Now investors can invest directly in some of the most frequently cited financial benchmarks.

“We commend our clients for creating and seeking to provide access to new and interesting areas of the market,” added Mr. Plump. “We are committed to servicing the innovative ideas inside the ETF market. We pride ourselves on striving to stay ahead of the trends and servicing the demands of the marketplace and our clients.”

Since 2020, RBB grew its ETF businesses from two funds totaling approximately $300 million in assets to eleven funds totaling over $1.7 billion in assets, with more in the pipeline for 2023. In addition to the launches of new ETFs, RBB stands at the forefront of ETF conversions, having completed the first known SMAs to an ETF conversion, as well as converting several mutual funds to ETFs.

About The RBB Fund Complex

The RBB Fund, Inc. and The RBB Fund Trust together are a turnkey ETF and mutual fund solution that permits an investment adviser to focus on its core competency of asset management and shifts most responsibility for the establishment, servicing, and corporate governance of funds to RBB. RBB oversees approximately $21 billion in assets, supporting 14 separate investment advisers, over 20 unaffiliated sub-advisers, and nearly 50 mutual fund or ETF offerings. For more information, please visit www.rbbfund.com.

PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT GUARANTEE FUTURE RESULTS

Investors should consider the funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For prospectuses or other information about the funds, please visit the applicable funds’ website at www.emgadvisors.com or www.ustreasuryetf.com. Read the funds’ prospectuses and summary prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005377/en/

