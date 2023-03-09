Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (“Marathon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MARA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 28, 2023, Marathon announced that it was unable to timely file its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and would reissue financial statements dating back to 2021 after an inquiry conducted by the SEC flagged several accounting errors.

On this news, Marathon’s stock price fell $0.59, or 8.3%, to close at $6.51 per share on March 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

