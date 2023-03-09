Western Union Expands Initial Test Service from the United States to Cuba

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Western+Union (NYSE: WU) today announced a major expansion of its pilot program providing money transfer services from the U.S. to Cuba.

The initial test phase of the pilot program, launched on January 4, included send service from a select group of U.S. retail locations in the Greater Miami area. Today, it has grown to more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as the availability of digital send service from WesternUnion.com and the Western Union mobile app.

Currently, customers can send money from the U.S. to receivers with bank and debit card accounts at the following banks in Cuba: Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano S.A. and Banco de Credito y Comercio (Bandec).

To process transactions to Cuba, Western Union signed an agreement with Orbit S.A. who received authorization from the Central Bank of Cuba in February 2022 as a non-banking financial institution to process money transfers to the island.

Service Details

  • Funds can be received into bank accounts and debit cards only. Service is limited to consumer money transfers only. U.S. customers can remit up to USD2,000.00 per transaction by presenting valid government-issued identification.
  • Money will be available for receipt same day if sent prior to Noon U.S. Eastern Time. Remittances sent after Noon U.S. Eastern Time will be available the next business day.
  • Service is available to receivers with Carnet de Identidad IDs and bank and/or debit card accounts at the following banks in Cuba: Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano S.A. and Banco de Credito y Comercio (Bandec).
  • Customers cannot send funds to their own MLC bank accounts/debit cards in Cuba.
  • Deposits are available in U.S. dollar currency only, which has the same equivalency to the Cuban Moneda Libremente Convertible (MLC).

The company has plans to expand the program further this year.

WU-G

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230302005216r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005216/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.