Western+Union (NYSE: WU) today announced a major expansion of its pilot program providing money transfer services from the U.S. to Cuba.

The initial test phase of the pilot program, launched on January 4, included send service from a select group of U.S. retail locations in the Greater Miami area. Today, it has grown to more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as the availability of digital send service from WesternUnion.com and the Western Union mobile app.

Currently, customers can send money from the U.S. to receivers with bank and debit card accounts at the following banks in Cuba: Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano S.A. and Banco de Credito y Comercio (Bandec).

To process transactions to Cuba, Western Union signed an agreement with Orbit S.A. who received authorization from the Central Bank of Cuba in February 2022 as a non-banking financial institution to process money transfers to the island.

Service Details

Funds can be received into bank accounts and debit cards only. Service is limited to consumer money transfers only. U.S. customers can remit up to USD2,000.00 per transaction by presenting valid government-issued identification.

Money will be available for receipt same day if sent prior to Noon U.S. Eastern Time. Remittances sent after Noon U.S. Eastern Time will be available the next business day.

Service is available to receivers with Carnet de Identidad IDs and bank and/or debit card accounts at the following banks in Cuba: Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano S.A. and Banco de Credito y Comercio (Bandec).

Customers cannot send funds to their own MLC bank accounts/debit cards in Cuba.

Deposits are available in U.S. dollar currency only, which has the same equivalency to the Cuban Moneda Libremente Convertible (MLC).

The company has plans to expand the program further this year.

WU-G

