Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) is pleased to announce that it has received 14 Greenwich Excellence Awards for the year ended 2022, placing first in the nation for total awards issued in the middle market banking segment. Since the inception of the awards in 2009, Zions is one of only four U.S. banks to have averaged 15 or more Greenwich Excellence Awards annually.

These awards are based on 20,000 market research interviews with businesses nationwide, resulting in the evaluation of more than 500 banks, of which less than 35 were recognized with measurable distinctive quality. Greenwich surveyed areas such as perceptions of valued long-term relationships, ease of doing business, industry expertise, trustworthiness, overall digital experience, and quality of advice to help the customer’s business grow.

“We continually strive to be one of the best business banks in the country, including efforts to excel at customer service and to provide some of the best products and services for our customers. We are honored to have been recognized once again as one of the best banks in the industry, based upon research by Greenwich Associates, including all three middle market Best Brand awards for ‘Bank You Can Trust,’ ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Values Long-Term Relationships,” said Harris H. Simmons, chairman and CEO. “This recognition reflects the diligent work of our entire team of both front-line and behind-the-scenes professionals who deliver excellence every day.”

Zions received Excellence awards in the following categories:

Middle Market ($10-$500 million in annual sales)

Overall Satisfaction – National

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager - National

Overall Satisfaction – West

Likelihood to Recommend – National

Likelihood to Recommend – West

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – National

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – West

Industry Understanding – National

Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – National

Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – West

Customer Service – Cash Management – National

Product Capabilities – Cash Management – National

Ease of Product Implementation – Cash Management – National

Making Commercial Payments Easier – Cash Management – National

In addition, Zions received three awards related to its brand:

2022 Greenwich Brand Awards

Best Brand – Bank You Can Trust – Middle Market Segment

Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business – Middle Market Segment

Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationships – Middle Market Segment

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with 2022 net revenue of $3.2 billion and approximately $90 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

