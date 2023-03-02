Philips showcases comprehensive cardiology portfolio designed to increase physician confidence and efficiency in diagnosing and treating cardiac disease at ACC/WCC 2023

March 2, 2023

  • Philips Ultrasound Compact System 5500 CV adds to Philips’ cardiology portfolio bringing diagnostic quality cardiac imaging to the patient bedside
  • Clinical evidence presented by leading clinical partners shows how utilization of Philips cardiology solutions improves patient care

Amsterdam, the Netherlands Royal Philips (: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, is showcasing enhancements to its cardiology portfolio at the Annual Scientific Session & Expo of the American College of Cardiology/World Congress of Cardiology event (ACC.23/WCC, March 4 – 6, New Orleans, USA). Philips’ cardiology portfolio addresses ever-increasing demand for cost-effective diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and management of patients with heart conditions such as coronary artery disease, structural heart disease, arrhythmia, and heart failure.

Highlighted introductions to the portfolio include the company’s latest compact portable ultrasound platform – Philips Ultrasound Compact System 5500 CV, its spectral-detector based CT scanner, Philips Spectral CT 7500, and Philips Intracardiac Echocardiography Catheter – VeriSight Pro 3D ICE.

Evidence-based cardiology innovation
In line with Philips’ commitment to supporting its innovations with clinical evidence, three of the company’s clinical partners will present the results of clinical studies at ACC.23/WCC that could help inform clinical guidelines.

All three clinical studies are part of more than 110 ongoing clinical studies that support Philips image-guided therapy solutions with clinical evidence.

Other highlighted innovations from its cardiology portfolio that Philips is showcasing at ACC.23/WCC are the company’s advanced image-guided therapy platform Philips Image-Guided Therapy System – Azurion; Philips Interventional Applications Platform – IntraSight interventional workspace; Philips IntelliSpace ECG providing fast, easy access to ECGs from almost anywhere in the medical facility; and Philips Mobile Cardiac Telemetry – MCOT ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution.

For a more complete overview with in-depth information of the Philips solutions showcased at ACC.23/WCC please see our backgrounder.

To connect with experts and learn more about Philips cardiology solutions, stop by Philips booth #338. The clinical study presentation by Dr. Mohamad Alkhouli will take place on March 4, 2023, 1:45 PM - 1:55 PM (CST) and the presentation by Dr. Sean Pokorney on March 6, 2023, 9:45 AM - 10:30 AM (CST). The presentation by Dr. Eric Secemsky is in digital-only format and can be accessed through the ACC.23/WCC eAbstracts site by registered users.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2022 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

