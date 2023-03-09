Varonis Announces Partners in Excellence Award Winners

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Varonis' annual channel awards honor partners that have gone above and beyond to safeguard data for customers worldwide

NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. ( VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced the winners of its annual Partners in Excellence awards. The program honors Varonis' channel partners who worked diligently to deliver industry-leading data security to customers in 2022. Varonis leadership selected the winners based on partners' achievements throughout the year.

"Securing critical data remains a top concern for our customers, and in 2022 our partners once again stepped up to the plate," said Varonis Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales Jim O'Boyle. "Our partners supported our customers with their vast industry experience, professional support, and value-added services to secure sensitive data, meet privacy standards, and monitor for threats. Congratulations to this year’s Varonis Partners in Excellence winners!"

Varonis celebrated these Partners in Excellence winners during the company’s virtual Partner Kickoff this week:

Winners for North America

  • Partner of the Year — Optiv
  • Growth Partner of the Year — SHI International
  • East Regional Partner of the Year — GuidePoint Security
  • West Regional Partner of the Year — ePlus
  • Delivery Partner of the Year — My Virtual Bench
  • DAC Growth Partner of the Year — GuidePoint Security
  • Platform Expansion Partner of the Year — Trace3
  • Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Skip Shaw, Optiv
  • Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Jonathan Borgesen, ePlus
  • Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — Bill Stater, Optiv

Winners for Central Europe

  • Partner of the Year — Consulting4IT GmbH
  • Growth Partner of the Year — link protect GmbH
  • Partner Excellence Award — SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH
  • DACH Delivery Partner of the Year — DATA-NG Consulting & Projects GmbH
  • Distribution Excellence Award — Nuvias Deutschland GmbH
  • Central Eastern Europe Partner of the Year — FreeDivision s.r.o.
  • Austrian Partner of the Year — Serviceware Österreich GmbH

Winners for France

  • Partner of the Year — SCC
  • System Integrator of the Year — I-TRACING
  • France Delivery Partner of the Year — Metsys
  • Partner Excellence Award — Orange Cyberdefense
  • Growth Partner of the Year — Synetis
  • Partner Excellence Award — APIXIT

Winners for U.K.

  • Partner of the Year — Softcat Plc
  • VP Partner Award — Orange Cyberdefense U.K.
  • Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Mark Reid, Orange Cyberdefense U.K.
  • Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — John Mclean-Anderson, Vigil8

Winners for Belgium, Netherlands, and Nordics

  • Partner of the Year — SLTN
  • Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Michael Sünksen, Crayon
  • Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Rickard Carlsson, Xenit AB
  • Partner Excellence Award — NetNordic Norway
  • Benelux Certified Delivery Partner of the Year — Secubear

Winners for Spain and Portugal

  • Partner of the Year — Logicalis Spain
  • Growth Partner of the Year — Econocom España

Winners for Italy

  • Partner of the Year — Lutech
  • Growth Partner of the Year — Project Informatica
  • Partner Excellence Award — Yarix
  • Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Giuliano Tonolli, Personal Data
  • Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Giovanni Golino, Lutech
  • Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — Andrea Tonini, Yarix

Winners for Latin America

  • System Integrator of the Year — Netconn
  • Federal Partner of the Year — Petacorp
  • Growth Partner of the Year — Afrika Tecnologia e Negócio

Additional Resources

About Varonis
Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, technology, consumer and retail, energy and utilities, construction and engineering, and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact:
Tim Perz
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2112
[email protected]

News Media Contact:
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc3OTY3OSM1NDM1MDgwIzIwMTg4NTM=
Varonis-Systems-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.