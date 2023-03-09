Transphorm at APEC 2023: New Technology, Trusted Performance in Action

Silver PartnerTransphorm%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—announced today that its APEC+2023 showcase will highlight the company’s continued leadership in broad spectrum (low to high power) GaN power conversion. Attendees can visit Transphorm at Booth 853 during the event on March 19 – 23.

This year, Transphorm will showcase the recently+announced+WT7162RHUG24A+device, the new SuperGaN® SiP developed with Weltrend Semiconductor designed to round out its already comprehensive, flexible FET portfolio. This device will provide customers with yet another opportunity to easily and quickly design in Transphorm’s high performance GaN platform while reducing BOM component count and overall system cost.

Transphorm will also showcase new in-production products from top-tier global brand customers representing various markets. APEC attendees will also learn about drop-in and replacement solutions for existing GaN power applications. Finally, the company will raffle off a consumer product currently leveraging Transphorm’s GaN technology to deliver game-changing performance.

One Core Platform, Crossing the Power Spectrum

Transphorm is the leading GaN power semiconductor company differentiated by its technology’s:

Manufacturability: Vertically integrated owning the EPI design, wafer process, and FET die design.

Designability: Offering well-known, industry standard packages and performance packages while partnering with renowned global leaders in firmware (Microchip Technology) and hardware integration (Weltrend Semiconductor) for easy design in.

Drivability: Offering devices that are driven like silicon and pair with off-the-shelf controllers and drivers while requiring minimal external circuitry.

Reliability: Still leading the industry with a current FIT rate of < 0.05 across more than 100 billion field hours of operation in low to high power applications.

Transphorm today supports the largest range of power conversion requirements (45 W to 10+ kW) across the widest range of power applications. The company’s FET portfolio includes 650 V and 900 V devices with 1200 V device(s) in development. These devices are JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified, making them optimal solutions for power adapters and computer PSUs through to broad industrial UPSs and electric vehicle mobility systems. The mix of customer products to be displayed at APEC underscores the broad usability of Transphorm’s SuperGaN platform.

Giveaway: The “Powerfully Petite” 65W HP USB-C Laptop Charger

Booth visitors will have a chance to win a “Tiny but Mighty” GaN-based HP USB-C PD/PPS power adapter equipped with two ports for simultaneous fast charging. The HP laptop charger uses Transphorm’s SuperGaN Gen IV TP65H300G4LSG, 650V GaN FET.

Speaking Engagements

Transphorm experts will deliver the following presentations:

High-Power 650 V and 1200 V GaN Devices for EV Applications
Industry Session (IS03), March 21 at 8:30 AM
Speaker: Davide Bisi, Member of Technical Staff, Office of the CTO

900V GaN – Designing for Reliability
Industry Session (IS12), March 22 at 9:20 AM
Speaker: Dr. Likun Shen is the VP of Engineering

Meet With Us

To schedule a meeting with Transphorm during the show, please contact [email protected].

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations move power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter %40transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

The SuperGaN mark is a registered trademark of Transphorm, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

