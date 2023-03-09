Sidus+Space%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) (“Sidus” or the “Company”), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, has appointed Eric Gillenwater to the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), leading the company’s commercial strategy and implementation to further support its overall mission of “Bringing Space Down To Earth™”.

With over 20 years of experience in technology and business strategy development, Gillenwater has a proven track record of driving revenue growth and profitability through effective commercial strategy development and execution. Most recently, Gillenwater served as Vice President and Business Head, Global Carrier & Enterprise for OneWeb, where he was responsible for all aspects of global commercial strategy and operations across multiple verticals. Prior to OneWeb, Gillenwater served as Vice President and Business Head, US and Europe for Bharti Airtel, where he was responsible for full operational and revenue control over direct and channel sales for Bharti Airtel US and Bharti Airtel Europe.

Gillenwater holds a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from Monmouth College along with an International MBA from Fordham University.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Eric join our leadership team,” said Carol Craig, Founder & CEO of Sidus Space. “Eric’s extensive commercial and international experience provides unique insights to further expand our offerings, while also propelling the expansion of Sidus’ data services revenue stream as we prepare to actualize on the launch of our multi-mission satellite constellation.”

Gillenwater added, "I'm thrilled to join Sidus' passionate and committed team as we execute on the vision of making space accessible for everyone. I look forward to helping build the commercial strategy that differentiates our offering and enables us to make our vision a reality.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus+Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

