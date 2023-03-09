P3+Health+Partners+Inc. (“P3” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, announces that Dr. Sherif Abdou, P3’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the TD Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:30 pm Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation is available here. A replay will be available on P3’s investor relations webpage for 30 days following the presentation.

About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):

P3+Health+Partners+Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,800 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 18 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on %40p3healthpartners and Facebook.com%2Fp3healthpartners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005528/en/

