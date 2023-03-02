Anixa Biosciences to Provide Corporate Update at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 2, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that its CEO, Dr. Amit Kumar, will provide a corporate presentation on the company, its business model, and updates on each of its programs and will host a question and answer period after Anixa's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, being held at 10:00AM PST on March 9, 2023 in a virtual format.

Shareholders and all other interested parties may attend the meeting by going to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANIX2023.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's portfolio of therapeutics includes a cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and, with partner MolGenie GmbH, a COVID-19 program focused on compounds targeting the Mpro enzyme of SARS-CoV-2, which is largely conserved across all recently identified variants. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a novel vaccine being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to prevent breast cancer – specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease – as well as a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on clinical development allows the company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:
Mike Catelani
[email protected]
408-708-9808

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

