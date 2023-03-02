Sugarmade Appoints New Board and Audit Committee Member Following Binding LOI to Acquire $70M in Real Estate and Launch Multimedia Flex Space Brand

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarmade, Inc. (OTC Pink: SGMD) ("Sugarmade," "SGMD" or the "Company"), a product and branding marketing company investing in operations and technologies with disruptive potential, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Darren Kenney as Independent Director and Audit committee member.

Sugarmade_Logo_Dark_Logo.jpg

This is another important step toward fulfilling the uplisting requirements to advance Sugarmade onto the OTCQB exchange

The Company sought out Mr. Kenney for his expertise to ensure the accuracy and integrity of Sugarmade's financial affairs as the Company embarks on an aggressive growth strategy. Mr. Kenney accepted that invitation and the Board has established a formal resolution confirming his new role.

Sugarmade CEO, Jimmy Chan, stated, "This is another important step toward fulfilling the uplisting requirements to advance Sugarmade onto the OTCQB exchange as well as an essential factor in expanding our accounting and reporting capabilities as we pursue new acquisitions and prepare for a future uplisting onto the Nasdaq exchange."

Kenney, 58, is an experienced CPA and licensed Real Estate Broker in the State of California. He has successfully built and sold three accounting practices over the past 30 years. During the late 1980's, in public accounting, he consulted with GTE (now Verizon), Saks Fifth Avenue, and CalTrans. He served as a primary broker for two mortgage companies from 2007 to 2010. Starting in 2010, he joined the board of a local non-profit where he sat for 10 years. From 2013 to 2017, he created and operated SYA Consultants Inc, a Florida corporation, to help small business clients acquire in excess of $50,000,000 in capital financing.

Kenney added, "Thank you for inviting me to join Sugarmade. I am honored to accept your invitation and look forward to working with you and the other members of the Board and Audit Committee. I am excited to contribute my expertise and knowledge to help ensure the accuracy and integrity of Sugarmade's financial reporting, and I understand the important role that the Audit Committee plays in overseeing the company's financial affairs and ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements."

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTC Pink: SGMD) is a product and branding marketing company investing in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. Our brand portfolio includes CarryOutSupplies.com, SugarRush™, J Grade Farm and Lemon Glow.

For more information, please visit www.Sugarmade.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, such as but not limited to; economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition, uncontrollable forces of nature and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

favicon.png?sn=SF30039&sd=2023-03-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sugarmade-appoints-new-board-and-audit-committee-member-following-binding-loi-to-acquire-70m-in-real-estate-and-launch-multimedia-flex-space-brand-301760670.html

SOURCE Sugarmade, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF30039&Transmission_Id=202303020830PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF30039&DateId=20230302
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.