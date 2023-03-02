PR Newswire

Accounting automation software leader recognized by customers for ease-of-use, support teams, workflow and reporting capabilities

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the leading provider of automation solutions for Finance and Accounting, was recently honored by G2, a leading online software marketplace and peer review platform, as one of the 'Best Accounting & Finance Products of 2023'. This marks the fourth consecutive year G2 has recognized BlackLine's leadership position helping midsize and enterprise companies automate their finance and accounting processes.

G2 is the world's largest software marketplace, with more than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — using G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a company or product must have received at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

Here's a sampling of 5-star reviews from users across multiple industries and from various company sizes about their experience with BlackLine:

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, chief product officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards spotlight those, such as BlackLine, that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to BlackLine, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 4,100 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

