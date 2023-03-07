PubMatic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. ( PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences.

Detail for the events are as follows:

JMP Securities Technology Conference
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:30 am PT

KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:30 pm PT

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of PubMatic’s website at https://investors.pubmatic.com/. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About PubMatic

PubMatic ( PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

Investors:
The Blueshirt Group for PubMatic
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic
[email protected]

