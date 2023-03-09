Gartner Announces Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2023

What: Gartner+Supply+Chain+Symposium%2FXpo%26trade%3B+2023

When: May 8-10, 2023

Where: Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, Orlando, FL

Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting [email protected] or [email protected].

Details: The ability to navigate through constant disruptions while managing risk and maximizing rewards has elevated the importance of supply chains. Supply chain leaders have the power to leverage their credibility, confidence and commitment to profitably deliver in times of unprecedented stress and volatility. At Gartner+Supply+Chain+Symposium%2FXpo, chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) and supply chain leaders will gather to explore the big ideas and actionable insights needed to drive real impact within their organizations.

Audience and Topics: The conference will feature 50+ Gartner experts and 140+ research-driven sessions. The audience will consist of CSCOs and heads of supply chain, as well as heads of supply chain planning, sourcing and procurement leaders, manufacturing leaders, logistics and fulfillment leaders, heads of quality and supply chain technology leaders.

The conference+agenda features eight comprehensive role-based tracks and three industry tracks that take a deep dive into industry-specific topics including industrial manufacturing and high tech, health care and life sciences, and retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG).

Exhibitor Engagement Zone: The Exhibitor Engagement Zone, an exhibit showcase at the conference, will bring together leading supply chain technology and service providers. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the Exhibitor+Directory.

Registration: Full-time journalists from editorial publications are eligible for a press pass. For additional details and registration requests, please contact: [email protected] or [email protected].

Social Media: Join the discussion on social media using the hashtag #GartnerSC.

For complete conference details, please visit the Gartner+Supply+Chain+Symposium%2FXpo website.

About the Gartner Supply Chain Practice
The Gartner Supply Chain Practice provides actionable, objective insights for supply chain leaders and their teams, so they can respond to disruption and innovate for the future through leading-edge supply chain management practices. Additional information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gartner.com%2Fen%2Fsupply-chain. Follow news and updates from the Gartner Supply Chain Practice on LinkedIn and Twitter using #GartnerSC. Visit the Supply+Chain+Newsroom for more information and insights.

About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005042/en/

