ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors, announced today the Company’s participation in the BofA Securities 2023 Information and Business Services Conference on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Bank of America Tower in New York City. Ted Hanson, CEO, and Marie Perry, CFO, are scheduled to present at 2:30 p.m. ET and will participate in investor meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, and a link to the live event and replay will be made available on the Investors’ section of ASGN’s website at investors.asgn.com.

