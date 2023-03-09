UPDATE - German American Bank Announces Michael F. Beckwith as Chief Banking Officer

JASPER, Ind., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. ( GABC) and its banking subsidiary, German American Bank, announces that Michael F. Beckwith has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer, effective April 1, 2023. Beckwith will succeed current Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, Randall L. Braun, who will be retiring.

Braun will retire after 12 years with the organization and 31 years of broad-based banking industry experience. Randy has been instrumental in leading the company’s business lines over the years and has provided exceptional executive leadership to many areas across the Company. Neil Dauby, President and CEO, states, “We wish Randy well in his retirement years and thank him for his dedicated leadership and service to our customers, employees, shareholders and communities. Throughout the course of his career with German American, Randy has played a critical role in strengthening our culture of team work and collaboration, growing our company both organically and through acquisitions, and driving superior financial performance.”

Beckwith joined German American Bank through the acquisition of First Security Bank in 2018 where he served as President and CEO. He has served as the Kentucky Division President leading the strategic focus in German American’s Kentucky footprint, and has most recently served as Chief Commercial Banking Officer. In his role as Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer, he will oversee the strategy and execution of the bank’s business lines including commercial, retail, mortgage, treasury management, and affordable housing. He will also provide executive oversight for marketing operations. Dauby comments, “This transition of our Chief Banking Officer position is the company’s next step in the ongoing management succession planning the board has been implementing for the past several years. We are excited to expand Mike’s leadership role within our organization. He consistently demonstrates the qualities that define German American’s culture with an unwavering commitment to our customers, employees, shareholders and communities.”

Beckwith resides in Owensboro, Kentucky. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Butler University. He has served on various community boards throughout his career in the Commonwealth and currently serves on the board of the Kentucky Bankers Association.

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 77 banking offices in 20 southern Indiana counties and 14 counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

Media Contact:
D. Neil Dauby
President & Chief Executive Officer
812-482-1314

