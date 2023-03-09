Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Today, Hasbro, Inc.’s Wizards of the Coast (NASDAQ: HAS) has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Innovative+Companies for 2023.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.

“We’re honored to be named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and to rank among the top 5 in our industry this year,” said Cynthia Williams, President of Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro Digital Gaming. “As we look toward the future, we believe that continued innovation is central to sparking player’s passion and inspiring their creativity. Whether players gather face-to-face or connect digitally, we aspire to find new and exciting ways to welcome players to our games for many generations to come.”

Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast are focused on building on a strong legacy of innovation in gaming and connecting with our communities around the globe. Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, now each with over 50 million players worldwide, have historically thrived in an in-person, tabletop setting. But over the past few years, Wizards of the Coast has rolled out companion digital initiatives like Magic: The Gathering Arena, D&D Beyond, and SpellTable that give players the opportunity for immersive, engaging play from their computer or mobile devices.

Fast Company’sMost Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit corporate.hasbro.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005488/en/

