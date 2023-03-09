ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced the inaugural ZoomInfo Awards, which recognize the Most Influential Professionals in Sales, Marketing, and Talent across the U.S.
Honorees were selected from more than 15 million eligible leaders based on their prominence among industry peers and their company’s prestige. The honorees are scattered across 30 states and represent 278 companies, from industries including telecommunications, insurance, software, airlines, pro sports, and food & beverage.
“The ZoomInfo awards honor the most in-demand business professionals across the country,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said. “It’s exciting to finally share these insights with the broader business community. Congratulations to all of the honorees.”
The same best-in-class company and contact data that powers sales, marketing, and recruiting teams also sits at the heart of these competitive lists. ZoomInfo used a weighted formula centered around the tens of millions of profile views that its platform users and the general internet-browsing public consume each month. It then augmented those rankings by factoring in several attributes of each professional’s company – such as revenue, headcount, and social media following – to produce the final rankings.
Here are the top 10 honorees from each of the inaugural lists of the 100 Most Influential Professionals across three key business verticals:
|
Most Influential Sales Professionals
Company
|
1
|
Alex Sheikh, Chief Revenue Officer
Momentum Solar
|
2
|
Clay Cocalis, Chief Revenue Officer
Exterro
|
3
|
Steve Travaglini, Chief Revenue Officer
LinkSquares
|
4
|
Brian Germain, Chief Revenue Officer
Motive
|
5
|
Michael Cook, Senior Vice President, Sales and Cofounder
Runwise
|
6
|
Michael Fiacco, Chief Revenue Officer
Windstream Enterprise
|
7
|
Brian McCarthy, Chief Revenue Officer
Rubrik
|
8
|
Tim Birkmeier, President & Chief Revenue Officer
Rocket Mortgage
|
9
|
Mark Kosoglow, Chief Revenue Officer
Catalyst Software
|
10
|
Patrick Gillihan, Chief Revenue Officer
Transportation One
|
Most Influential Marketing Professionals
Company
|
1
|
Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer
Charter Communications
|
2
|
Tim Mapes, Senior VP & Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
Delta Air Lines
|
3
|
Guy Arama, Chief Marketing Officer
GreyOrange
|
4
|
Eric Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer
OneSpan
|
5
|
Kellyn Kenny, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer
AT&T
|
6
|
Linh Peters, Senior VP & Chief Marketing Officer
Walgreens
|
7
|
Molly Battin, Senior VP & Chief Marketing Officer
The Home Depot
|
8
|
Jamie Domenici, Chief Marketing Officer
GoTo
|
9
|
Diego Scotti, Executive VP & Chief Marketing Officer
Verizon
|
10
|
Courtland Madock, Chief Marketing Officer
BrightSpeed
|
Most Influential Talent Professionals
Company
|
1
|
Paul Marchand, Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer
Charter Communications
|
2
|
Kety Duron, Chief Human Resources Officer
Phoenix Children's Hospital
|
3
|
Darrell Ford, Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer
UPS
|
4
|
Donna Morris, Executive VP & Chief People Officer
Walmart
|
5
|
Angi Calkins, Chief Human Resources Officer
PCI Pharma Services
|
6
|
Allison Blackwell, Chief Human Resources Officer
Cue Health
|
7
|
Sreeni Kutam, Chief Human Resources Officer
ADP
|
8
|
Nickle LaMoreaux, Senior VP & Chief Human Resources Officer
IBM
|
9
|
Brandon Parise, Chief Human Resources Officer
Progress Residential
|
10
|
Nicolette Sherman, Chief Human Resources Officer
Certara
About the ZoomInfo Awards for Most Influential Professionals
The ZoomInfo Awards recognize the nation’s 100 Most Influential Professionals in three key business verticals: Sales, Marketing, and Talent. The rankings reflect a leader’s prominence among their peers, as well as their company’s prestige, revenue, employee headcount, and social media presence. The ZoomInfo Awards are not pay-for-play and there is no application or submission process; honorees were selected based on merit.
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 30,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
