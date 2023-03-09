Acura Names Upstart Auto Retail a Preferred Digital Retail Provider

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced that Upstart Auto Retail was selected by Acura as a preferred provider in its digital retail program. Upstart's modern car-buying software is now available to Acura dealers and their customers across the U.S.

As consumers increasingly shop for a car both online and in-store, automakers need to be able to meet their customers where they are. By using Upstart’s suite of digital products for dealer websites and showrooms, Acura dealers can deliver a seamless consumer experience, from search to signing.

“We chose Upstart because it offered a complete platform for engaging potential customers online and picking up in-store right where they left off, making the whole process easier for all,” said Mike Weber, Senior Director of Harper Auto Square and Harper Acura in Knoxville, Tennessee. “Upstart’s commitment to constant product innovation, and their easy integration with our existing processes and technology, are why we look forward to continuing our partnership well into the future.”

In January, Upstart announced it was adding a Digital Finance application to its platform for easy contracting and signing, and an Online Sales application that allows a consumer to purchase a car entirely online. With these new tools, Acura dealers can close more – and more profitable – deals with less friction.

“Upstart’s easy-to-use yet powerful technology gives today’s car buyers the ability to choose the purchase path that best suits their needs,” said Alex Rouse, Senior Vice President of Upstart’s Auto business. “Acura is an established leader in the premium auto segment, and we’re incredibly excited to continue helping Acura dealers deliver the sophisticated experience their customers expect.”

Acura is the eighth OEM to certify Upstart Auto Retail as a preferred digital retail provider, after Acura parent Honda, Kia, Lexus, Mitsubishi, Subaru of America, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a leading AI lending marketplace partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates across races, ages, and genders while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California, and Columbus, Ohio.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230302005314r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005314/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.