Edison International (NYSE: EIX) yesterday announced the pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 8.125% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2053. The offering is expected to close on March 6, subject to customary closing conditions. The annualized after-tax interest expense on the notes will be approximately $29 million.

This transaction follows the company’s previous announcement that it would issue securities with $300 to $400 million of equity content this year to support the company’s commitment to maintaining its investment-grade credit ratings. These securities provide approximately $250 million of equity content. The company expects to raise any additional equity this year through its internal programs.

“This transaction is in line with our expectations, and we are pleased to see strong investor support for this offering, which was significantly oversubscribed,” said Maria Rigatti, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Edison International. “This opportunistic transaction accomplishes a significant portion of our 2023 financing plan and does so early in the year.”

BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets, Truist Securities, Barclays and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint book-running managers of the offering. Bancroft Capital; CastleOak Securities, L.P.; Great Pacific Securities; Guzman & Company and Stern are acting as co-managers of the offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

Safe Harbor Statement for Investors

Statements contained in this press release about expectations of capital spending and financing, and other statements that do not directly relate to a historical or current fact, are forward-looking statements. In this press release, the words “expects,” “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions, or discussions of strategy, plans or actions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current expectations; however, such statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Other important factors are discussed in Edison International’s Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our website: edisoninvestor.com. Edison International has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

