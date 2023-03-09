MetLife Names Head of U.S. Group Service and Operations

2 hours ago
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Donna Carr will join the company as Head of U.S. Group Service and Operations, effective May 16, 2023. She will report to Merrilee Matchett, Head of Global Customer Service & Operations.

In this role, Carr will lead MetLife’s call center and operations for the U.S. Group Benefits business, focusing on the delivery of a differentiated customer experience for Group Dental, Disability and Life. She will play a key role leading the transformation of MetLife’s processes that put the customer at the center of everything, leveraging technology and data to deliver high-tech, high-touch customer care.

“Our Global Customer Service & Operations colleagues help us live our purpose and deliver the contemporary, best-in-class solutions our customers have come to expect in the moments that matter most,” said Bill Pappas, Head of Global Technology and Operations. “Donna is the latest addition to the talented professionals at MetLife who are helping bring these goals to life and build on our 154-year history.”

Carr joins MetLife from Bank of America, where she was responsible for global credit operations and servicing, supporting ~$4B in global commitments for business banking, commercial and corporate clients. She also served on the board of directors for Bank of America International Financial Corporation. Carr previously held positions at Wells Fargo, Edward Jones and E*Trade Financial, and has a proven track record of operational excellence, innovation and transformation.

She is FINRA accredited with Series 7, 9, 10, 24, 27 and 63, and is a Chartered Wealth Advisor, Certified Equity Professional, and licensed to trade and run a broker dealer. Carr has been a strong advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion and women in financial services throughout her career.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

