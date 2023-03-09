Clean Energy Visionary KR Sridhar Joins C3 AI Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software application company, today announced Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) Founder, Chairman, and CEO KR Sridhar has joined the C3 AI Board of Directors. The appointment will further support C3 AI's growing focus on solving critical energy and sustainability challenges for companies through enterprise AI.

“A pioneer in the clean energy industry and a trusted expert on sustainability, KR is an important addition to the C3 AI Board of Directors,” said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO of C3 AI. “Climate and energy security are some of the greatest challenges of our time, and his unique experience and vision will strengthen our company as we support organizations across sectors on their sustainability journeys through use of enterprise AI.”

"C3 AI has established itself as a leader in digital transformation in the energy sector and beyond, serving organizations across industries as they use AI to address critical ESG and sustainability issues,” said Dr. Sridhar. “I’m excited to join the company at this critical juncture, and I look forward to working alongside an industry-leading team of experts to drive progress.”

Dr. Sridhar is a visionary entrepreneur and a leader in the clean tech industry. As the founder and CEO of Bloom Energy he pioneered the development of solid oxide fuel cell and electrolyzer technology and now leads a global team of experts deploying sustainable, resilient energy at scale. Prior to Bloom Energy, he was the director of the Space Technologies Laboratory at the University of Arizona, and a professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering. He is also a member of the National Academy of Engineering.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230302005348r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005348/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.