DALLAS, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank and ultimate parent company of Texas Capital Securities, today announced that Edward Rosenberg has been appointed to serve as a Managing Director at Texas Capital Securities.

Mr. Rosenberg will work directly with Texas Capital Bank’s Investment Banking and Private Wealth professionals to lead the institution’s funds management strategy. Mr. Rosenberg will report to Daniel Hoverman, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking. Texas Capital Bank launched its Investment Banking division in 2021 to offer clients a full range of mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital raising, securities underwriting, and sales and trading services. Broker dealer services within the Investment Bank are performed by Texas Capital Securities, a broker dealer licensed with FINRA and registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Private wealth services are performed by Texas Capital Bank Private Wealth Advisors, an investment advisor registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We are pleased to welcome Ed to our team of talented executives at Texas Capital. Ed’s expertise will compliment both our private wealth and investment banking businesses as we continue to expand our product and service offerings as the premier financial services firm headquartered in Texas,” said Mr. Hoverman. “We look forward to Ed’s leadership and expect to announce expanded capabilities of our growing platform to our current and future clients later this year.”

Mr. Rosenberg brings over 28 years of experience in funds management to Texas Capital Bank. Prior to Texas Capital Bank, he served as Head of ETFs at American Century Investments. He has also held leadership roles with Northern Trust and Russell Investments.

Mr. Rosenberg said, “I am very excited to join a trusted institution like Texas Capital Bank, a firm that focuses on putting the client first and creating a culture that empowers its employees to succeed."

About Texas Capital Bank
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com.

TCBI Securities, Inc., doing business as Texas Capital Securities, is a member of FINRA and SIPC and has registered with the SEC and other state securities regulators as a broker dealer. TCBI Securities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Texas Capital Bank. Securities and other investment products offered by TCBI Securities, Inc. are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not bank guaranteed.

Advisory services are offered through Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services, Inc. d/b/a Texas Capital Bank Private Wealth Advisors (“PWA”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Texas Capital Bank (the “Bank”) and an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the advisory firm by the SEC nor does it indicate that the advisory firm has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT:
Julia Monter, 469.399.8425
[email protected]
