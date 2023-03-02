PR Newswire

THE MULTI-BRAND FASHION AND BEAUTY E-COMMERCE RETAILER USHERS IN ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY MILESTONE WITH A YEAR OF ACTIVATIONS, POP-UPS AND CELEBRATIONS

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLVE Group (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, celebrates its 20th Anniversary in business with a series of activations to celebrate its loyal and vast community of customers, influencers, designers and employees. The Los Angeles-native brand was founded in 2003 by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas as a premium lifestyle destination to discover the latest trends in apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and more. The company also operates the luxury fashion destination, FWRD, where Kendall Jenner's appointment in 2021 as FWRD's Creative Director has served as a catalyst in helping to drive growth and increased brand awareness.

Significant growth in recent years enabled REVOLVE to cross the $1 billion in revenue milestone in 2022, only three years after crossing $500 million in revenue in 2019 and just six years after crossing $250 million in revenue in 2016. The continuing expansion of the company's loyal customer base has been a key driver of REVOLVE's growth that has meaningfully outpaced industry benchmarks, highlighted by significant growth in active customers in 2022 and a more than tripling of the active customer base since 2016.

Since its launch, REVOLVE has also established itself as a leader in experiential and influencer marketing and curated its signature REVOLVE lifestyle on social media that is followed by millions globally. Their deeply engaged community not only looks to the brand to shop for their next occasion but also as a resource of discovery and aspiration - for must-follow influencers, luxury travel destinations, and more.

Contributing to REVOLVE's success, the brand was one of the first retailers to lean into authentic design collaborations with global lifestyle influencers to introduce exclusive collections with names including Elsa Hosk, Remi Bader, Aimee Song, Nicole Richie and Camila Coelho.

"This anniversary marks an exciting milestone for REVOLVE," said Mike Karanikolas, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of RVLV. "The company has grown into an influential platform in fashion. Every day, we bring a personalized digital shopping experience to customers around the world and inspire their loyalty through unique curation, exclusive offerings, engaging content and remarkable service. We're proud to continue to evolve and look forward to what's next."

"As we reflect on the last 20 years, we proudly recognize our boundless and continued growth. We have evolved through notable and exciting collaborations with iconic brands and celebrity partners, pioneering influencer marketing and our journey to create an experiential shopping platform, both digitally and in person," said Michael Mente, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of RVLV. "As we look towards the future, we're thrilled to continue to enhance our customer experience and push the envelope. Our customers and partners will always be at the heart of everything we do, and we hope to keep inspiring their style and making their lives a little more fun."

To celebrate this milestone, REVOLVE is planning activations, pop-ups and celebrations throughout the year to bring the brand experience, from online to IRL, to key markets around the world to thank its community of customers, designers and influencers. In addition, REVOLVE plans to announce new collaborations with premier brands and designers that cannot be found anywhere else.

To kick things off, REVOLVE will launch a sitewide sale with 20% off starting on March 2 for 24 hours.

Follow along @revolve for the brand's 20th Anniversary celebration and announcements to come.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

