Pathward®, N.A., an industry leading financial empowerment company, today announced that its CEO%2C+Brett+Pharr, has joined with more than 2,400 CEOs in signing the CEO+Action+for+Diversity+%26amp%3B+Inclusion™ pledge, signaling the company’s commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

Signing the pledge is in line with Pathward’s purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward is committed to cultivating a workplace that welcomes and respects diverse perspectives and experiences where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion openly.

“A diverse and inclusive workforce is a strong workforce, and it makes all of us better employees, colleagues and community members,” said Brett Pharr, Pathward’s CEO. “As a purpose-driven company, it is critical that our workforce reflects the communities we serve. We rely every day on the diversity of thought, viewpoint and experience of our employees to help create solutions for individuals and businesses to help them reach the next stage of their financial journey.”

Pathward, a leader in Banking+as+a+Service, has+found that purpose is a powerful business tool. Highlighted in the company’s recent study, “The+Role+of+Purpose+in+the+Fintech+Industry,” Pathward’s survey revealed that commitment to purpose is the No. 1 consideration for fintech executives when evaluating a BaaS partner’s trustworthiness. The survey also shows that most fintech executives believe that a purpose-led bank partner will be a more committed and reliable partner.

Improved innovation, better business performance and bottom lines, broader access to talent and higher employee retention are among the benefits noted by Tanya Ileto Diaz in “The Lasting Benefits of DEI in the Workplace.” As a result, Pathward has implemented DEI curriculum for employees, and it has expanded its internal DEI steering committee to incorporate leaders from across the organization, including Anthony Sharett, the president of Pathward. Learn more about Pathward’s focus on DEI at Pathward.com%2Fabout-us%2Fdei%2F.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ was formed by CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents over 21 million employees globally from companies of various sizes and industries.

To learn more about the pledge and actionable insights for driving meaningful progress on diversity and inclusion at your organization, visit CEOAction.com.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

Please click+here to review Pathward’s Affirmative Action Policy Statement. Pathward is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005051/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership