Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: CSSE), today announced the acquisition of all North American rights to the film Bad Hombres, directed by John Stalberg Jr. ahead of its world premiere at the Mammoth Film Festival. The edge-of-your-seat crime thriller features an ensemble cast that includes Luke Hemsworth (Westworld), Thomas Jane (The Punisher), Nick Cassavetes (Face Off), Tyrese Gibson (The Fast and The Furious), Diego Tinoco (On My Block), Hemky Madera (Queen of the South) and Paul Johansson (One Tree Hill). Screen Media is planning a theatrical release of Bad Hombres later this year, followed by a digital release soon thereafter.

Bad Hombres follows the story of two immigrants who take a simple job, but when their employers reveal themselves to be criminals, surviving becomes the most difficult job of their lives.

“We are thrilled to acquire such a gripping, tense crime thriller with an exceptional cast,” said David Fannon, chief acquisitions and distribution officer at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “John Stalberg Jr. has created an intense, uniquely irreverent and suspenseful film that will keep audiences engaged from start to finish.”

Stalberg Jr.’s previous films include Crypto, starring Hemsworth and Kurt Russell, and Muzzle, which features Aaron Eckhart and will be released later this year.

Bad Hombres is produced by Stalberg Jr., David Frigerio, Scott Macfarland, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell.

Screen Media recently acquired Tom DeLonge’s directorial debut Monsters of California, Renny Harlin’s action film The Bricklayer starring Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev from Millennium Films and the Bella Thorne-led thriller Saint Clare also starring Ryan Phillippe and Rebecca DeMornay. Recent film releases include Devil’s Peak starring Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton and Emmy winner Robin Wright, The Locksmith starring Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, and Ving Rhames, Poker Face directed by and starring Academy Award winner Russell Crowe, Kevin Lewis’ follow-up to Willy’s Wonderland, The Accursed starring Alexis Knapp and Mena Suvari, The Enforcer starring Antonio Banderas and Kate Bosworth, The Immaculate Room starring Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth and Ashley Greene Khoury, Code Name Banshee starring Antonio Banderas, Jaime King and Tommy Flanagan and the psychological horror film Monstrous starring Christina Ricci.

ABOUT SCREEN MEDIA VENTURES LLC

Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, is a leading independent distributor of feature films, television series and documentaries in North America and supplies high-quality content to the global market through its foreign sales division. The company is the main supplier of content to the Crackle Plus streaming services, as well as to third-party streaming platforms. With its recent acquisitions of 1091 Pictures and the Sonar Entertainment library assets, Screen Media continues to expand its library of nearly 7,000 television series and motion pictures. Screen Media’s diverse slate of titles includes critically acclaimed and audience favorites: The Outpost starring Scott Eastwood, Willy’s Wonderland starring Academy Award® Winner Nicolas Cage, groundbreaking documentaries such as The Phenomenon and Grammy-Award Winner Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, and indie film hits including Academy Award® Winner Taika Waititi’s What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople. For more information, visit: www.screenmedia.net

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with over 160 channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 34,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous books series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

