DasherDirect cardholders can now earn up to 25¢/gal cashback on fuel and up to 45% cash back on food

WASHINGTON and TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Upside , a retail technology company, and Payfare Inc. ("Payfare") (TSX: PAY), a leading fintech powering instant payout and digital banking solutions for the gig workforce, today announced a partnership to integrate Upside promotions directly in the DasherDirect app powered by Payfare. DasherDirect cardholders in the U.S. can now take advantage of Upside promotions at 50,000 gas and food retailers nationwide.

"Payfare is committed to finding new ways to help our users thrive financially," said Marco Margiotta, CEO and Founding Partner of Payfare. "We are proud to partner with Upside to help DasherDirect cardholder dollars go further on everyday essentials like gas and food. Rewards like this differentiate Payfare from other digital banking providers and help reinforce DasherDirect's position as one of the top ranked finance apps in the US1."

DasherDirect cardholders can claim a personalized fuel, restaurant or grocery offer in the perks section of their DasherDirect app at eligible retail locations. Offers include up to 25¢/gal cashback on fuel and up to 45% cash back on food which are automatically earned at the point of sale when the purchase is made with the DasherDirect Visa card powered by Payfare.

Retailers on the Upside platform will also benefit from this partnership. By offering DasherDirect cardholders personalized incentives and experiences, they will be motivated to visit participating retailers, buy more frequently, or put more in their basket in a way that's profitable for the retailer.

"At Upside, we're driven to do all we can to drive more value to consumers and retailers, especially in today's economic climate," said Alex Kinnier, co-founder and CEO of Upside. "We're thrilled to be working with Payfare to drive the most value possible to their cardholders, and also help brick and mortar retailers gain access to more customers at no additional cost to their business."

The Upside Partner Platform is a series of application program interfaces (APIs) that enable partners to provide Upside's personalized promotions to their own users in their own app environment. To learn more about how your business can partner with Upside, visit Upside.com or upside.com/partners .

About Upside

‍Upside is a retail technology company on a mission to help communities thrive. Our technology has helped millions of people get more purchasing power on the things they need, and tens of thousands of brick and mortar businesses earn measurable profit. Billions of dollars in commerce runs through the Upside platform every year, and that value goes directly back to our retailers, the consumers they serve, and towards important sustainability initiatives. For more: www.upside.com .

About Payfare ( TSX:PAY, Financial)

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce.

For further information please visit www.payfare.com.

1 DasherDirect by Payfare was ranked as the top finance app by unitQ for the month of December 2022.

