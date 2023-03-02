GOODYEAR LAUNCHES THE NEW FUEL MAX 1AD TIRE FOR TOUGH SUPER-REGIONAL TRUCKING JOBS

1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, March 2, 2023

The Fuel Max 1AD single-axle drive tire features the traction benefits and features needed to handle freight jobs and yard maneuvers with ease

AKRON, Ohio, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced the next addition to the purpose-driven Fuel Max lineup, the Fuel Max 1AD, for single-axle drive tractors handling super regional, less-than-truckload, or LTL, applications. The tire is designed to deliver the traction features, milage and fuel efficiency today's fleets require.

The new Fuel Max 1AD is Goodyear's best premium super-regional single-axle drive tire and available now in 295/75R22.5 Load Range G. The tire is made with an innovative tread design and incorporates features and compounds meant to offer long miles to removal.

"The Fuel Max 1AD tire is designed to handle the demanding high torque seen on single axle tractors with the mileage, traction and fuel efficiency our customers demand in a premium product," said Tom Lippello, senior director, Commercial Marketing, Goodyear North America. "Its long-lasting tread design features encapsulated shoulder siping to help maintain single-axle traction and is designed to keep your freight moving efficiently in the toughest conditions."

Other features and benefits of the new Fuel Max 1AD tire include:

  • Innovative New Tread Compound designed specifically for the demanding high torque seen in super regional applications on single axle drive tractors.
  • Hybrid Lug-to-Rib Tread Pattern enhances traction and helps improve rolling resistance while delivering more wearable rubber for longer tread life.
  • High Waffle Blade Density to pull point throughout the center and shoulder ribs helps achieve 3PMSF traction and stiffens tread for long miles to removal.

Fuel Max 1AD has high scrub resistance for tight turns and yard mobility with a tread that resists tearing and cracking. The Fuel Max 1AD also meets testing requirements for Three Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) standards.

The new Fuel Max 1AD is part of Goodyear's Total Mobility platform of trusted products, premier service network and complete tire management for customers. For more information on the Fuel Max line and what it can do for your fleet, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com.

This new innovative tire is just the latest in the long tradition of Goodyear innovation. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2023, Goodyear will celebrate its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-launches-the-new-fuel-max-1ad-tire-for-tough-super-regional-trucking-jobs-301760774.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

