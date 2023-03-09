BATON ROUGE, La., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company ( LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in an outdoor advertising panel at the Wolfe Research Third Annual Real Estate and Housing Conference on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at approximately 11:00 a.m. EST.



The session will be carried live via webcast at the Company’s website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days.

About Lamar Advertising Company

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company ( LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 4,500 displays.

